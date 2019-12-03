Police investigating armed robbery at Huber Heights Family Dollar

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Huber Heights Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar Monday evening.

According to police, a man entered the Family Dollar on Old Troy Pike at around 8:30 pm Monday and pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding money.

The suspect left the store without stealing anything. A K-9 unit was used to help with the search of the suspect, but the suspect was not located.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

