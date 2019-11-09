1  of  2
Police investigating armed robbery at Englewood cellphone store
Police investigating armed robbery at Englewood cellphone store

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a cell phone store in Englewood.

Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that it happened at 1160 South Main Street, which is listed as a Verizon store.

It was reported that two men in masks robbed an employee there at gunpoint. They fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, cell phones, and tablets.

No injuries were reported.

