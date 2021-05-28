Police investigating after woman shot in leg overnight in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg Thursday night at Summit Square Apartments.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the call came in around 8:15 p.m. The caller was reporting they heard five to six gunshots.

The victim was located with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Dayton Police Department is currently investigating this incident. As of now, there is no suspect.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com is working to learn more. Watch this space for updates when more information becomes available.

