Police investigating after woman shot in Harrison Twp. Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Harrison Township Friday night.
Authorities said police were called to Grandview Hospital just before 9:30 p.m. Friday in reference to a gunshot victim. Police said the victim, a 19-year-old woman, told them she was walking on the sidewalk in the 4300 block of Riverside Drive when she was shot by an unknown person.
The victim said she did not not see anyone in the area but heard a gunshot. Police did not reveal the condition of the victim.
The incident remains under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
