Police investigating after woman shot in Harrison Twp. Friday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot in Harrison Township Friday night.

Authorities said police were called to Grandview Hospital just before 9:30 p.m. Friday in reference to a gunshot victim. Police said the victim, a 19-year-old woman, told them she was walking on the sidewalk in the 4300 block of Riverside Drive when she was shot by an unknown person.

The victim said she did not not see anyone in the area but heard a gunshot. Police did not reveal the condition of the victim.

The incident remains under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

2 NEWS will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS