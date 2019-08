Police are investigating after people suffer stab wounds in Dayton.

DAYTON – Police are investigating after 2 people suffered stab wounds in Saturday afternoon.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call for the stabbing came in at 12:13 pm .

They say it happened in an alleyway between Everett Drive and Vernon Drive in Dayton.

They say both a male and female suffered multiple stab wounds. The wounds are believed to be non life-threatening.

Dispatch says there is no word on a possible suspect.