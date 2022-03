DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Dayton Friday.

Dayton Police Department said officers were called to an apartment in the 1700 block of West Grand Avenue just before 10 a.m. on a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man stabbed. He was taken to the hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation. No suspect information has been released at this time.