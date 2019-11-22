Breaking News
Police investigating after gunshot victim shows up at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up to Miami Valley Hospital Friday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the victim approached the hospital’s employee loading dock located at 1 Wyoming Street around 1:40 pm.

Two suspects reportedly opened fire in the area of Third Street and Gettysburg Avenue, striking a person in a nearby car.

It is unclear at this time how badly the victim was injured or if this was a targeted attack.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

