Police investigating after gunshot victim shows up at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a gunshot victim showed up to Miami Valley Hospital Friday afternoon.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the victim approached the hospital’s employee loading dock located at 1 Wyoming Street around 1:40 pm.
Two suspects reportedly opened fire in the area of Third Street and Gettysburg Avenue, striking a person in a nearby car.
It is unclear at this time how badly the victim was injured or if this was a targeted attack.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
