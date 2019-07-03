Police investigating after car hits semi on State Route 4

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating after a crash on State Route 4 near Stanley Ave. Wednesday morning.

A woman texted 911 at 8:30 am, saying the man she was with was using heroin and was being held hostage.

Later, the two were in a car, fleeing from police, when the man hit a semi on State Route 4. The driver of the car then got out and ran away from the scene.

The man ran into nearby woods where he was caught by police.

The woman has minor injuries. The man was transported to a local hospital after saying he swallowed some fentanyl.

