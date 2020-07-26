Police investigating after body found in Great Miami River

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a probable drowning after a body was recovered from the Great Miami River.

A man spotted the body near a dam on Sunday morning, according to police.

The Troy Fire Department were able to recover the body on the top side of the dam.

The victim is described by police as a male in his 60s or 70s. Foul play is not suspected in this incident.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim. If anyone may have seen the man around the river or have any new information, please contact Miami County 9-1-1.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS