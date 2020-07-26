Police investigating after body found in Great Miami River

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a probable drowning after a body was recovered from the Great Miami River.

A man spotted the body near a dam on Sunday morning, according to police.

The Troy Fire Department were able to recover the body on the top side of the dam.

The victim is described by police as a male in his 60s or 70s. Foul play is not suspected in this incident.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the victim. If anyone may have seen the man around the river or have any new information, please contact Miami County 9-1-1.