DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a body was found near 14 Maylan Dr. around 3:05 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene.

There is no information on what happened or how the body was discovered at this time.

The Dayton Police Department is investigating this incident.