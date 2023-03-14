DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway after authorities discovered a body inside a vehicle in Middletown on Tuesday.

Around noon, the Middletown Division of Police and the Middletown Division of Fire responded to the area of Hanover Avenue and S. Verity Parkway on a report of an unresponsive person inside a vehicle, according to a release.

While searching the area, officers located a vehicle with a deceased person inside.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Hughes at 513-425-7733 or 513-425-7700.