Police investigating after at least one person found dead at Gibson Avenue home

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are on scene at a home on Gibson Avenue after at least one person was found dead Wednesday.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS that deputies went to a home at around 10 a.m. on the 8000 block of Gibson Avenue to conduct a welfare check.
Authorities said a death investigation is now underway. It is not known at this time exactly how many people were found dead.
2 NEWS will continue to update this developing story as we find out more.
