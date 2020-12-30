Police investigating after at least one person found dead at Gibson Avenue home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are on scene at a home on Gibson Avenue after at least one person was found dead Wednesday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS that deputies went to a home at around 10 a.m. on the 8000 block of Gibson Avenue to conduct a welfare check.

Authorities said a death investigation is now underway. It is not known at this time exactly how many people were found dead.

2 NEWS will continue to update this developing story as we find out more.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results
Electoral Vote Map

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS