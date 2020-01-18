Police investigating after armed robbery at Springfield bank

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Police are investigating after a bank was robbed at gunpoint.

Police say the call came in at 9:32 this morning at the Security National Bank in the 2700 block of East Main Street.

No information has been released regarding a suspect, and police have not said what the suspect was able to steal from the bank.

