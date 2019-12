DAYTON- Police are investigating after an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Dayton.

Dispatchers say it happened at the store on West Siebenthaler Avenue just before 10 pm.

They say a white male wearing all black and a ski mask robbed the store with a .38 caliber gun and then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

We’re still working to learn if the suspect got away with any money or merchandise.