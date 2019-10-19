Police: 1 arrested after man who stole ambulance says he was kidnapped, tortured

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The man who police say stole an ambulance in Clearcreek Township Saturday afternoon and drove it to Dayton Children’s Hospital claims he was being held against his will and tortured, Clearcreek Township police say.

Police were dispatched to the Clearcreek Township Fire Station in the 300 block of East Lytle Five Points Road for a report of a burglary and stolen ambulance at around 12:20 pm Saturday. While at the scene, police saw that a window had been broken.

Moments later, Clearcreek Township officers were informed that the ambulance had been recovered at Dayton Children’s Hospital. While reporting to the scene, police interviewed 22-year-old Patrick Coleman, of Cincinnati. Coleman claimed that he was being held against his will and tortured at a residence across the street from the fire station and stole the ambulance to help his escape.

Search warrants were obtained for the residence based on Coleman’s allegation and injuries. As a result of an investigation, Christopher A. Edwards, a resident of the house across the street from the fire station, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and felonious assault. He is being held at the Warren County Jail.

