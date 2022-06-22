HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a shooting in Harrison Township that occurred overnight.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Dayton Police Department were sent to the scene of a shooting at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police reported that the victims of the shooting had driven themselves into Dayton to report the shooting, but it had occurred in Harrison Township at the intersection of North Main Street and Greenhill Road.

A man had been shot in the arm and a woman had been shot in the leg, police said. They were both transported to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.