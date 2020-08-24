Shooting in Dayton sends 1 to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that a male shot another male in a black vehicle shortly before 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Cellarius Court. We’re told the suspect was last seen heading west on Hillcrest Avenue toward Fairview Avenue.

Medics responded to the scene to provide assistance to the victim but it is unclear at this time how badly they were injured. They have since been taken to the hospital.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.