Police investigate shots fired near funeral procession

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after shot were heard near a funeral procession.

Montgomery County Dispatchers tell 2 NEWS someone reported hearing about 10 gunshots as a funeral procession passed in the 5300 block of Dayton-Liberty Road near the Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church.

The incident happened around 12:45 pm Wednesday.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene. We will keep you updated on this developing story as more information becomes available.

