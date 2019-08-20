Police investigate shooting in Dayton

Police investigate a shooting on Woodman Drive in Dayton on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. (Photo: Stacy Worley)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday on Woodman Drive, near Northdale road.

Police responded to reports of a person shot. Authorities have not released any information about the victim or a suspect.

A forensics team was called to the scene to help investigate the shooting.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will provide updates on air and online as the story develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

