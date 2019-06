DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a reported shooting in Dayton that put one man in the hospital.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 9:55 in the 800 block of Blanche Street when a suspect in a car opened fire on a crowd at a party.

One man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, though the extent of his injuries is unclear at this time.

The search for the suspect continues.