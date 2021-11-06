DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Dayton Police are investigating after a shooting at Summit Square Apartments sent at least one person to the hospital, Saturday.

According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, police responded to multiple calls of a shooting at Summit Square Apartments at 3:18 p.m.

One caller told dispatchers they saw people fighting over a gun and one male on the ground, shot in the leg. Authorities confirm at least one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

Dayton Police are investigating this incident.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.