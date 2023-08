DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway after a shooting at a Dayton convenience store Wednesday.

The Dayton Police Department is investigating a shooting at a Stop N Shop. Authorities say one person was shot in the neck at the store located on North Gettysburg Avenue at approximately 4:51 p.m.

A bystander took the victim to the hospital. The person’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police are still looking for the shooter.