Car involved in rollover crash in Dayton reported stolen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a rollover crash in Dayton Friday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Gettysburg Avenue near Free Pike.

A passerby called 911 and told dispatchers she was following behind the vehicle when it started spinning out of control and flipped over. The vehicle then hit a tree.

The caller also said several people stopped to help the people in the vehicle. She told dispatchers at least one person suffered head injuries. It’s not clear if anyone else was hurt.

Officials said the vehicle involved was reported stolen from Shell gas station on Free Pike earlier in the morning.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.