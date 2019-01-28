Police investigate reports of shooting victim at Grandview Medical Center
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at Grandview Medical Center late Sunday.
Authorities received a call about a person with a gunshot wound at the medical center just before midnight.
No information has been released about the condition of the victim or where the shooting may have happened.
2 NEWS is working to learn more information and will provide updates on air and online as the story develops.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Montgomery County cancels Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wright State faculty will file to strike
- Updated Trump, Pelosi agree on Feb. 5 for State of the Union address
- Updated Centerville youth football invests in safer helmets
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Centerville youth football invests in safer helmets
The Riddell SpeedFlex helmets are designed to reduce impacts to the head.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police, medics on scene of reported shooting in Riverside
Dispatch says it happened in the 5000 block of Tyron Avenue around 5:08 p.m.Read More »
-
Vehicular homicide trial begins in deadly Xenia crash
65-year-old Kathy Smith is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide.Read More »
-
Appeal delays lawsuit trial in Beavercreek Walmart shooting
Twenty-two-year-old John Crawford III was shot at the store in August of 2014 while he was holding an air rifle. His family sued the city, police and the retailer in federal court.Read More »
-
Striking faculty hold 'teach outs' ahead of meeting with university officials
The Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday evening, but in the meantime, there is still growing tension on campus.Read More »