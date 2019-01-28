Police investigate reports of shooting victim at Grandview Medical Center

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at Grandview Medical Center late Sunday.

Authorities received a call about a person with a gunshot wound at the medical center just before midnight.

No information has been released about the condition of the victim or where the shooting may have happened.

