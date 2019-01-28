Local News

Police investigate reports of shooting victim at Grandview Medical Center

By:

Posted: Jan 28, 2019 03:17 AM EST

Updated: Jan 28, 2019 03:17 AM EST

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at Grandview Medical Center late Sunday.

Authorities received a call about a person with a gunshot wound at the medical center just before midnight.

No information has been released about the condition of the victim or where the shooting may have happened.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information and will provide updates on air and online as the story develops.

