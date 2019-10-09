Breaking News
Police investigate reports of shooting near scene of armed robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating reports of a shooting in the same area of an armed robbery at a Dayton Dollar General store.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS that an armed robbery was reported at the Dollar General store located at 2228 North Gettysburg Avenue.

They are also investigating reports of a shooting in the same area, but it is unclear at this time if the two incidents are connected.

Officials could not immediately say if a suspect is on the run, or if they got away with any cash or merchandise.

2 NEWS is on the way and will provide updates to this developing story as they become available.

