Police investigate report of hit and run in Harrison Twp.

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating reports of a hit and run in Harrison Township.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just before 6:30 pm on North Dixie Drive near Tangy Court.

A male was reportedly struck by a silver vehicle last seen going north. The victim was conscious, but medics were sent to the scene.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

