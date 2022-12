DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A reported hit-and-run crash left one person in the hospital on Monday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called to a crash on Superior Avenue by Salem Avenue around 11:15 a.m. When crews arrived, they found only one vehicle on the scene.

Dispatch said that one person was taken to a local hospital from the crash. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.