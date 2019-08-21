Dayton officers assaulted, prompting Signal 99

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Multiple Dayton Police officers were assaulted early Wednesday morning, prompting a Signal 99, Dayton Police confirms.

Police responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 40 block of Boltin Street near McClain Street in Dayton shortly before 5 am. While responding to the burglary call, a fight broke out in a nearby alley moments later. While trying to arrest two male suspects, the officers were assaulted before giving chase to the suspects.

After the assault, the officers called Signal 99 for countywide assistance, which was lifted moments later. Two male suspects were taken into custody.

Medics were requested to the scene. The officers were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries, including bite marks, resulting from the assault.

2 NEWS is at the scene and working for you to learn more. We will have more details as they become available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.