Police investigate homicide outside bar in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating the murder of a man outside a bar in Middletown early Sunday morning.
The man was shot on the 600 block of North Verity Parkway around midnight after leaving 513 Lounge. Middletown Division of Police says a group of people were leaving the bar when shots were fired.
No further information has been given at this time. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
