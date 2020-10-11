Police investigate homicide outside bar in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating the murder of a man outside a bar in Middletown early Sunday morning.

The man was shot on the 600 block of North Verity Parkway around midnight after leaving 513 Lounge. Middletown Division of Police says a group of people were leaving the bar when shots were fired.

No further information has been given at this time. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

