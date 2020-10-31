Police investigate fatal shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway in a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Friday night in Springfield.
The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at the Southfield Village Apartments on the 1100 block of East John Street. Springfield Police say a man was fatally shot. No other information has been given at this time.
Police are investigating. 2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.
