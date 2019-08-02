Police investigate deadly shooting in Dayton

Police investigate a deadly shooting on James H. McGee Boulevard in Dayton on Friday, August 2, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Dayton.

It happened around 3 a.m. Friday on James H. McGee Boulevard, near W. 5th Street.

Police responded to reports of a person shot and found someone dead in the parking lot of a bar.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police have not released any suspect information.

Extra officers were called to the scene to help control the crowd.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information and will provide updates as the story develops.

