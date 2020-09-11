Police investigate Dayton shooting, 1 injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is injured after a shooting in Dayton Friday evening.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 3800 block of Alvin Avenue. A male was shot several times in the abdomen, but his condition is unclear at this time.
Police are searching the area for the suspect or suspects involved in the incident.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
