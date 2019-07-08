Police investigate armed robbery of Dayton restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are trying to track down the suspects who robbed a Dayton restaurant at gunpoint Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Joseph Setty of the Dayton Police Department, three male suspects robbed the Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant on Linden Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

The suspects approached someone outside the restaurant, Sgt. Setty said. The suspects then forced that person to escort them inside, where they robbed the manager’s office, Setty added.

The suspects fired two shots as they fled out a side door, Sgt. Setty said. The employees inside were shaken up, but no one was hurt, he added.

At least two of the three suspects were armed with handguns, Sgt. Setty said.

The restaurant was closed at the time, according to police, so no patrons were inside.

Police have not said how much money was taken. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to get a description of the suspects, Sgt. Setty said.

