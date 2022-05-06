DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One woman was shot in Dayton early Friday morning, police on the scene said.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers received the call that a woman was shot in the face. Dayton police responded to the 2900 block of Tubman Ave not long before 4 am.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers on the scene said that they have no suspect info at this time. This incident remains under investigation.