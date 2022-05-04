DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Dayton Police Department is investigating a shooting after a victim showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, A shooting victim showed up at Dayton Children’s Hospital just before 1 am on Wednesday. The victim said they had been shot by the intersection of Palisades Drive and Embassy Place. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. No suspects have been identified at this time.