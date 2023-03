SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night.

According to the Springfield police dispatch, the shooting occurred at 425 Harrison Street, which is near the intersection of Scott Street, around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.

Dispatch confirmed that a person was shot, however, their injuries are unknown at this time and there is no suspect infromation.

This incident remains under investigation.