Police investigate after finding woman injured in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating after a finding a woman injured in Springfield.

Officers responded to a disturbance call on Selma Road, near Rice Street, just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Police found a woman injured a short distance away, near the intersection of East Southern Avenue and Tibbetts Avenue. The woman said she has been injured at the Selma Road location.

Police are working to learn if the woman was shot or stabbed. She suffered a wound to her back.

Medics took the woman to Springfield Regional Medical Center with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Police say no one is in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Springfield Police.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.