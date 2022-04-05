HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was brought to the hospital Monday night after shots were fired outside a KFC on North Main Street in Harrison Township.

Not long after 11 pm on Monday, deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the fast-food chain’s parking lot, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. Upon arrival, they found one person had been shot and was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was brought to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly known as Grandview Medical Center.

Regional Dispatch said K9 crews were called to the scene, but no suspect information has been released at this time.

Montgomery Township Sheriff’s Office deputies are continuing to investigate this shooting.