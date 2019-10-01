Police investigate 2 shootings in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating two shootings in Dayton overnight.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Germantown Street and W. Third Street just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police found a person with a gun at a nearby gas station and took that person into custody. Investigators now say that person was not involved in either shooting.

While police were investigating in that area, someone in a car stopped officers. The person said someone inside their car had been shot.

That person continued driving, before their car broke down at the intersection of James H. McGee Boulevard and W. Third Street.

Police found a man shot inside the car.

Medics arrived and took that man to a local hospital. Police say the man suffered critical injuries.

Police began questioning the driver of that vehicle. According to police, they believe they know where the man in the car was shot, before being driven away.

While police were investigating the shooting, another shooting victim showed up at a gas station at W. Third Street and Gettysburg Avenue.

Police have not released the condition of that shooting victim.

According to police, they’re working to learn where the second shooting took place.

Police say the shootings appear to be unrelated.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call Dayton Police.

