WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Lanes of I-71 have been closed in a portion of Warren County.

According to a post from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Cincinnati, a portion of I-71 is closed. The northbound lanes of I-71 is closed at State Route 48, while southbound lanes were closed at State Route 741 and Kings Mills Road.

ODOT Cincinnati’s post says the interstate was closed because of a “police incident.”

At 3:13 p.m., the left lane was still closed in both directions near SR 741. Delays of over 30 minutes were reported shortly after.

2 NEWS reached out to the Lebanon Post of OSP for comment.

We are working to learn more information on what exactly happened.