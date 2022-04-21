MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple law enforcement agencies will be focusing on high crash and heavy traffic areas in Montgomery County on Thursday.

Between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., the Dayton Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside Police Department, Moraine Police Department, Vandalia Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol will be conducting more enforcement efforts in high crash and heavy traffic areas in Montgomery County.

This extra enforcement is in place to focus on crash-causing violations such as reckless driving, impaired driving and speeding.

Areas with extra enforcement will include IR-75, US-35, SR-4, Salem Avenue and Main Street.