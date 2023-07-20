DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the teenager killed in a shooting on Stanford Place last week.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 3800 block of Stanford Place in Dayton just before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 18-year-old SirEric Bailey suffering from life-threatening injuries. Baily was brought to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives were called to investigate, DPD said. At this time, no suspect name has been released, however, police say Baily likely knew his attacker.