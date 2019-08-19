Police: Gunfire in neighborhood hits, kills man riding bus in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say a man riding a bus has been fatally shot after gunfire broke out in a Cincinnati neighborhood

Cincinnati police say 21-year-old Neko Larkin was a passenger on a Metro bus around 9 p.m. Saturday when there was an exchange of gunfire outside the vehicle in North Avondale. Police say a bullet apparently came through the bus and struck Larkin.

Investigators say the bus driver immediately drove to a hospital to get help for the wounded man. Authorities say Larkin was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that neither Larkin nor the bus appeared to have been intentionally targeted in the shooting.

No arrests have been reported.

