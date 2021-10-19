DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating a suspicious death at a Dayton home.

Lieutenant Hall with the Dayton Police Department said 65-year-old John Canfalone was found dead at his home in the 800 block of Blanche Street on Thursday, Oct. 14. Police were initially called to the home to do a welfare check after Canfalone hadn’t been heard from for several days.

Hall said homicides detectives were called to the scene due to “suspicious circumstances” that were noticed inside.

“There was definitely suspicious circumstances present and we are investigating this as if it was a homicide,” said Hall.

There are no suspects at this time, but police are looking for the victim’s car described as a 2006 dark green Dodge Caravan with license plate number HDV3426. The vehicle also has a busted rear window.

Hall said police are working with the coroner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death, but that information is not available at this time.

If you have any information on the incident, call Dayton Police at (937) 333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP