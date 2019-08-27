Police from Dayton, Riverside to update on fatal stolen cruiser crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl and staff from Riverside Police will hold a news conference at 3 pm to provide an update on the stolen cruiser incident that killed two 6-year-old girls on Monday.

2 NEWS will stream the news conference live on WDTN.com and the 2 NEWS app.

