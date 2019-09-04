Police find woman shot inside crashed vehicle in Dayton

Police investigate a crash on McCabe Avenue in Dayton on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. (Photo: Robert Morgna)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are working to learn what caused a crash in Dayton where crews found a shooting victim late Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on McCabe Avenue, near Ingram Street.

Police responded to reports of a crash and found a car crashed into a pole.

Authorities say a woman inside the car appeared to have been shot.

Medics took the woman to Miami Valley Hospital. Authorities have not released her condition.

No suspect information has been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

