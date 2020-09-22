Police find wayward cow in Tipp City, can’t find owner

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Have you lost your cow?

The Tipp City Police Department took to Facebook Tuesday to let residents know about a wayward bovine on Kerr Road.

In the post, Tipp City Police said the cow kept walking West on Kerr Road from the 1200 block towards Peters Road. Officers knocked on several doors in the area but were unable to find anyone that owned and cows.

The department asked everyone to share the post and help find the cow’s owner. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is now on the case. As of this writing, Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies are still working to find the cow’s home.

