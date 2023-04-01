DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities responded to a one-vehicle crash on State Route 571 and found the driver unresponsive.

Darke County Deputies and Union City Ohio Fire and Rescue responded to the crash at approximately 12:20 p.m. The crash took place on the 1600 block of State Route 571, according to a release.

The initial investigation shows that a Beige Ford Escape, driven by a 44-year-old Greenville man, was traveling on State Route 571 when it reportedly drove off the right side of the roadway, sideswiping a utility pole and then continuing through a yard and field striking a tree.

Further investigation revealed possible drug use as a contributing factor to the crash, the release states.

The man was transported to the CareFlight landing zone where he was then taken to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries.