Police find unidentified body in Greenville

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
body found in Greenville

Police found an unidentified body in Greenville. (Photo/The Daily Advocate)

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greenville Police Department is working to identify a body found early Tuesday morning on the west side of Greenville.

According to our partners at the Daily Advocate, at around 3:30 a.m. a Greenville police officer reported finding an unidentified body in the 100 block of Vine Street.

Greenville Police Department Chief Eric Roberts said the body was released to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to help with identifying the person. The cause of death is unknown at this time, however, Roberts said that foul play is not believed to be a factor in the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department and the Darke County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS