Police find man suffering from gunshot wound in Huber Heights

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Fred Taylor)

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot late Thursday afternoon.

Police say a man in his twenties was found on Chippingdon Drive just before 5 pm suffering from a gunshot wound.

They went on to say that there were initial indications that the incident was suspicious, and they are currently investigating.

The victim is in serious condition and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

No further details are available at this time.